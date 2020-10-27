Opponents of apartments in The Villages try to stop crucial vote

Opponents of apartments in The Villages lined up Tuesday evening to try to stop a crucial vote by the Sumter County Commission on a change in the promised way of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers filled the Everglades Recreation Center in the Village of Fenney to speak out against apartments planned by The Villages at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club as well as the town squares.

The Villages lined up its top guns for the meeting – Villages Vice President Marty Dzuro and his son Marty Dzuro Jr., Darrin Taylor of Tallahassee consulting firm Carlton Fields and Orlando attorney Jo Thacker. They sat at a table at the front of the room.

Opponents’ vehicles filled the parking lot and then those Villagers competed for the limited number of seats allotted for the public in the meeting room at the recreation center.

The Villagers fighting against the apartments are unhappy that three lame duck commissioners ousted in the August primary election were to decide the future of the apartments, rather than newly elected commissioners due to take office next month.

You can learn more about the opposition to the apartments at V2PW.com