‘Sweating’ driver nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash

Meta Minton

Kevin Joel Rivera Ralat

A driver who was “sweating profusely” was nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash after he was caught speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.

Kevin Joel Rivera Ralat, 24, of Kissimmee, was driving a blue passenger car shortly before 9 p.m. Monday traveling 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 303, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He was sweating profusely despite the fact he had the car’s “air conditioning blasting cold air,” the report said. The odor of marijuana was detected and Rivera Ralat admitted he had smoked marijuana about 30 minutes earlier. A little more than a gram of marijuana was found in a McDonald’s fast food bag on the vehicle’s passenger floorboard.

Officers also discovered “a stack of money approximately 7 inches high rubber banded together within the center console.” An officer counted out the money in front of Rivera Ralat and it totaled “$13,020 in 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 dollar bills.”

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond. He was also issued a warning for speeding.

News

Opponents of apartments in The Villages try to stop crucial vote

Opponents of apartments in The Villages lined up Tuesday evening to try to stop a crucial vote by the Sumter County Commission on a change in the promised way of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.
News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
News

Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month.
Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
