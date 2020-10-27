Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.

The event is open to those with any skill level and you don’t have to live in The Villages. Participants can pick any tee on any course they like between Nov. 8-15. The cost for a four-person team playing a championship course is $100 and $40 for an executive course. Just email a copy of your scorecard specifying tees played and a photo of the team on the day of play to [email protected].

Participants will receive a free raffle ticket with their entry fee for a chance to win door prizes that include a one-year lease for a golf car from The Villages Golf Cars; a one-week Christmas in Branson (Missouri) vacation in a two-bedroom condo with a full kitchen at the Marriott Willow Ridge Lodge (Dec. 5-13); humidors provided by the J.C. Newman Cigar Co.; Rocky Patel Vintage Series 2006 cigars; and a wine basket provided by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 apiece. The drawing for the prizes will take place Nov. 18. For more information, click HERE.