Tuesday, October 27, 2020
82.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

Larry D. Croom

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.

The event is open to those with any skill level and you don’t have to live in The Villages. Participants can pick any tee on any course they like between Nov. 8-15. The cost for a four-person team playing a championship course is $100 and $40 for an executive course. Just email a copy of your scorecard specifying tees played and a photo of the team on the day of play to [email protected].

Participants will receive a free raffle ticket with their entry fee for a chance to win door prizes that include a one-year lease for a golf car from The Villages Golf Cars; a one-week Christmas in Branson (Missouri) vacation in a two-bedroom condo with a full kitchen at the Marriott Willow Ridge Lodge (Dec. 5-13); humidors provided by the J.C. Newman Cigar Co.; Rocky Patel Vintage Series 2006 cigars; and a wine basket provided by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 apiece. The drawing for the prizes will take place Nov. 18. For more information, click HERE.

Related Articles

News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man charged with punching teen and resisting arrest

A 42-year-old Summerfield man accused of punching a juvenile said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and was belligerent in the patrol car because he was claustrophobic.
Read more
News

Trump’s rally in The Villages leaves lingering fears about COVID-19 spread

President Trump’s rally this past Friday afternoon in The Villages left behind lingering fears about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.
Read more
News

Villagers invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for holidays

Villagers are invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for the holidays. We've got a form you can download to start the process.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats continue to put politics over people

Congressman Daniel Webster argues that Democrats are putting politics over people.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
Read more
News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame President Trump

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Americans need to be accountable and we cannot blame President Trump for everything.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you need to know who the troll is?

A Village of Tall Trees resident cannot understand why people are demanding to know the identity of the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man charged with punching teen and resisting arrest

A 42-year-old Summerfield man accused of punching a juvenile said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and was belligerent in the patrol car because he was claustrophobic.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,695FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
82.7 ° F
84 °
80.6 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment