Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month, City Manager Jason McHugh told city commissioners Monday night.

McHugh said safety procedures will be developed that allow the activities to resume.

The adult kickball league, sponsored by the city, will start Nov. 10 at Millennium Park.

On Jan. 9, player evaluation begins for the NFL Youth Football League, while the adult dodge ball league kicks off Jan. 11.

Other canceled or postponed fall recreation leagues include Pop Warner football, RBI baseball, GFB baseball and AYSO and Villages soccer.

Wildwood also will hold its Spooktacular Halloween event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wildwood Community Center along Powell Road.

Without human contact, the event features a drive-through past booths decorated by local businesses and organizations with treats distributed at the end.

When McHugh announced the cancellations in August, he said the city could face liability if the leagues were allowed to continue during the pandemic.

Since then, bars have opened in Florida and the state has resumed other activities, although a few thousand new cases still are reported daily throughout the state.

In an August memo, McHugh wrote there are “no good answers” responding to the pandemic and that it’s important to “maintain a balance between keeping the community safe and allowing the community to congregate socially or recreationally.”