4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.

Two of the latest fatalities were from Sumter County, with one each from Lake and Sumter counties. Information on only two of the victims was provided by the Florida Department of Health:

81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Oct. 6; and

85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 26.

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages, which now has experienced 800 cases of the virus across Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. The others include:

Lady Lake up eight for a total of 375;

Belleview up six for a total of 396;

Leesburg up five for a total of 1,415;

Wildwood up three for a total of 465;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 191;

Oxford up two for a total of 146; and

Summerfield up two for a total of 445.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,882 cases – an increase of 13 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,639 men, 1,219 women, 11 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 87 deaths and 283 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 753 cases – an increase of six in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Bushnell (340, 150 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 41 staff members), Webster (107), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (52) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 156 cases among 52 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,257 – increase of 113

Men: 9,984

Women: 12,043

Non-residents: 92

People listed as unknown: 138

Deaths: 662

Hospitalizations: 2,071

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,580 – increase of 60

Men: 3,944

Women: 4,462

Non-residents: 58

People listed as unknown: 116

Cases in long-term care facilities: 697

Cases in correctional facilities: 273

Deaths: 227

Hospitalizations: 733

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,142), Leesburg (1,415), Tavares (786), Eustis (682) and Mount Dora (653). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,795 – increase of 40

Men: 4,401

Women: 6,362

Non-residents: 23

People listed as unknown: 9

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,080

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,244

Deaths: 348

Hospitalizations: 1,055

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,200), Summerfield (445), Belleview (396), Dunnellon (376) and Citra (198). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,424 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (106) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 790,426 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,115 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 780,220 are residents. A total of 50,618 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,154 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,775 deaths and 48,722 people have been hospitalized.