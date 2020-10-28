John “Pete” Schwenk, age 88 (October 7, 1932) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October, 27, 2020 at his home in The Villages, FL. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Olga and August Schwenk. He is survived by his wife Betty, his 5 children; Linda Gaich (Walter), Cindy Dodge (Brian), Suzie Jacobsen (Jeff), Mike Schwenk, Stacey Piazza (Mike), Betty’s children; Jim Frederick (Kim), Debbie Bauer (Scott), his nieces, nephew, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pete was a proud graduate of The University of Notre Dame, class of 1954. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in the Villages. Pete served as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was a generous, loving man, who cared for all in need, provided abundant opportunities for his family, and lived his faith. A private funeral service will be held in Dunkirk, MD at a later time.

In remembrance of Pete Schwenk, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Society of St. Vincent De Paul at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL.