Lady Lake man arrested after intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident.

Fruitland Park police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Grizzard Street where 54-year-old Mark Lee Roberts was sitting on the porch screaming. Police noticed that a pumpkin had been smashed and a woman said Roberts had thrown the pumpkin against the house. Roberts walked into the street and fell over. Lake EMS responded to the scene and evaluated Roberts, who was placed on a stretcher.

While he was on the stretcher, he “began screaming and yelling and making multiple references to his genitals and the females that were on scene,” the arrest report said. The disturbance drew the attention of neighbors.

Roberts was removed from the stretcher and arrested on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Roberts was arrested in August after a tirade that began when he was spotted with an open beer at Wawa in Lady Lake.

In 2015, Roberts had been jailed without bond after violating his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. At the time he was placed on probation, he had been ordered by a judge to complete anger management and stay away from alcohol.