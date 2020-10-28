Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Villager’s granddaughter earns prestigious title at Ole Miss University

Larry D. Croom

Lillian Gordon

A Villager’s granddaughter has won a prestigious honor at the University of Mississippi.

Lillian Gordon, 21, was selected recently as Miss Ole Miss. Her campaign supported the Boys and Girls Club, an organization where she’s volunteered for the past three years. And she hopes to continue that support while serving in her high-profile new role.

Needless to say, her grandmother, Vicki Gordon, is quite proud.

“She is known for helping and being a loving and lovely young woman,” the Village of Glenbrook resident said. “The complete package!”

Lillian Gordon and her grandmother, Vicki, who lives in the Village of Glenbrook.

Lillian Gordon, who is a member of the class of 2021 and recently studied abroad in Australia, is an honor student who has been accepted into the University of Cambridge to pursue a master’s degree in public policy. After that, she plans to attend dental school.

Do you have noteworthy news about a grandchild, another family member or something great going on in your life? If so, please share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.

