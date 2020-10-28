Wednesday, October 28, 2020
87.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Wildwood approves site plans for Starbucks and two more restaurants

Marv Balousek

A site plan for a new Starbucks at Trailwinds Village was among a dozen plats, zoning changes and site plans approved Monday night by the Wildwood City Commission.

Commissioners also approved a master plan for 2,022 acres of the Villages of Southern Oaks south of County Road 470. The area will be largely residential interlaced with roads and preservation areas.

Starbucks, the fourth in The Villages area, will be in front of the Publix grocery store at Trailwinds, which is north of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza. The 2,500-square-foot building will sit on about 1.3 acres.

In the Beaumont development next door, commissioners approved a site plan for a commercial lot along CR 466A that will include a 2,100-square-foot fast food restaurant and a 1,900-square-foot fast casual restaurant with a 2,400-square-foot retail space between them. A 7-Eleven convenience store and a Sweetwater car wash are under construction nearby.

A final plat for the densely packed Triumph South development south of County Road 462 near the curve also was endorsed. The 120-home project on 27 acres with small lots and affordable single-family homes has been touted as work force housing.

Commissioners gave a green light to the Oxford Pointe final plat, which will have 11 commercial lots southwest of County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

They approved a site plan for the Preston Place Business Park, a cluster of 11 retail, storage or commercial buildings of 10,800 square feet each and one 7,500-square-foot building on the east side of U.S. 301.

Two neighborhoods in the Villages of Southern Oaks also received final plat approval. They include a development of 62 single-family homes on about eight acres and a subdivision of 51 single-family homes on 10 acres. Both neighborhoods are along Meggison Road north of the Florida Turnpike.

Also approved was a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from residential to mixed use for a 3.3-acre site near the Village of Fenney that will have a medical office. Commissioners also OK’d a plan amendment and rezoning from residential to commercial for less than a half acre site.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Villager’s granddaughter earns prestigious title at Ole Miss University

A Villager’s granddaughter has won a prestigious honor at Ole Miss. If you have noteworthy news to share, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Villagers encourage fellow residents to pay respects at scary cemetery

A couple has set up a scary cemetery at their home in the Village of Glenbrook. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after traffic stop near entrance to Oxford Oaks

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop near the entrance to the Oxford Oaks development on U.S. 301.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Donald Had A Little Lamb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a poetic take on the followers of President Donald Trump.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Epidemiologist helped lead fight against smallpox

J. Michael Lane was an epidemiologist who spent most of his life as probably the major player in helping to eradicate the smallpox virus. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his extraordinary life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Donald Had A Little Lamb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a poetic take on the followers of President Donald Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My mother enjoyed the Trump rally

A Village of St. James resident describes the great time her 79-year-old mother had at President Trump’s rally in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vote for the AAC candidate not in the Developer’s pocket

A Village of Belvedere resident is encouraging support for an AAC candidate who is “not in the Developer’s pocket.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,705FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.3 ° F
89 °
86 °
62 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment