Wildwood approves site plans for Starbucks and two more restaurants

A site plan for a new Starbucks at Trailwinds Village was among a dozen plats, zoning changes and site plans approved Monday night by the Wildwood City Commission.

Commissioners also approved a master plan for 2,022 acres of the Villages of Southern Oaks south of County Road 470. The area will be largely residential interlaced with roads and preservation areas.

Starbucks, the fourth in The Villages area, will be in front of the Publix grocery store at Trailwinds, which is north of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza. The 2,500-square-foot building will sit on about 1.3 acres.

In the Beaumont development next door, commissioners approved a site plan for a commercial lot along CR 466A that will include a 2,100-square-foot fast food restaurant and a 1,900-square-foot fast casual restaurant with a 2,400-square-foot retail space between them. A 7-Eleven convenience store and a Sweetwater car wash are under construction nearby.

A final plat for the densely packed Triumph South development south of County Road 462 near the curve also was endorsed. The 120-home project on 27 acres with small lots and affordable single-family homes has been touted as work force housing.

Commissioners gave a green light to the Oxford Pointe final plat, which will have 11 commercial lots southwest of County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

They approved a site plan for the Preston Place Business Park, a cluster of 11 retail, storage or commercial buildings of 10,800 square feet each and one 7,500-square-foot building on the east side of U.S. 301.

Two neighborhoods in the Villages of Southern Oaks also received final plat approval. They include a development of 62 single-family homes on about eight acres and a subdivision of 51 single-family homes on 10 acres. Both neighborhoods are along Meggison Road north of the Florida Turnpike.

Also approved was a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from residential to mixed use for a 3.3-acre site near the Village of Fenney that will have a medical office. Commissioners also OK’d a plan amendment and rezoning from residential to commercial for less than a half acre site.