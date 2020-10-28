Woman arrested after traffic stop near entrance to Oxford Oaks

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop near the entrance to the Oxford Oaks development on U.S. 301.

Marianna Ivy Perez, 26, of Wildwood, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday when a Wildwood police officer checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The police officer making the traffic stop noticed that Perez “was exhibiting nervous behaviors such as laughing while being spoke to,” the arrest report said.

Perez admitted she had a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle but claimed it belonged to her boyfriend. She also said a “rolled burnt marijuana cigarette” that was found in the vehicle was left behind by her boyfriend.

Perez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond. She was also issued a written warning for driving while license suspended.