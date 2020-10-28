Wednesday, October 28, 2020
87.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman arrested after traffic stop near entrance to Oxford Oaks

Meta Minton

Marianna Ivy Perez

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop near the entrance to the Oxford Oaks development on U.S. 301.

Marianna Ivy Perez, 26, of Wildwood, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday when a Wildwood police officer checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The police officer making the traffic stop noticed that Perez “was exhibiting nervous behaviors such as laughing while being spoke to,” the arrest report said.

Perez admitted she had a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle but claimed it belonged to her boyfriend. She also said a “rolled burnt marijuana cigarette” that was found in the vehicle was left behind by her boyfriend.

Perez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond. She was also issued a written warning for driving while license suspended.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Wildwood approves site plans for Starbucks and two more restaurants

A site plan for a new Starbucks at Trailwinds Village was among a dozen plats, zoning changes and site plans approved this week by the Wildwood City Commission.
Read more
News

Villager’s granddaughter earns prestigious title at Ole Miss University

A Villager’s granddaughter has won a prestigious honor at Ole Miss. If you have noteworthy news to share, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Villagers encourage fellow residents to pay respects at scary cemetery

A couple has set up a scary cemetery at their home in the Village of Glenbrook. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Donald Had A Little Lamb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a poetic take on the followers of President Donald Trump.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Epidemiologist helped lead fight against smallpox

J. Michael Lane was an epidemiologist who spent most of his life as probably the major player in helping to eradicate the smallpox virus. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his extraordinary life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Donald Had A Little Lamb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a poetic take on the followers of President Donald Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My mother enjoyed the Trump rally

A Village of St. James resident describes the great time her 79-year-old mother had at President Trump’s rally in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vote for the AAC candidate not in the Developer’s pocket

A Village of Belvedere resident is encouraging support for an AAC candidate who is “not in the Developer’s pocket.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an intoxicated pumpkin-smashing incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,705FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.3 ° F
89 °
86 °
62 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment