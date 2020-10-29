Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases in tri-county area slow

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases being reported across the tri-county area slowed on Thursday.

Two of the latest fatalities were from Lake County and other one was a resident of Sumter County. They were described by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 62-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 21;
  • 87-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 25; and.
  • 77-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 27.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 805;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,419;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 377;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 193;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 147; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 446.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,891 cases – an increase of nine from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,645 men, 1,222 women, 11 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 284 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 758 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Wildwood (465), Bushnell (341, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Webster (107), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (52) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 176 cases among 73 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 22,323 – increase of 66
  • Men: 10,015
  • Women: 12,080
  • Non-residents: 94
  • People listed as unknown: 134
  • Deaths: 661
  • Hospitalizations: 2,083

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,613 – increase of 33
  • Men: 3,958
  • Women: 4,481
  • Non-residents: 59
  • People listed as unknown: 115
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 704
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 273
  • Deaths: 228
  • Hospitalizations: 739
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,149), Leesburg (1,419), Tavares (789), Eustis (686) and Mount Dora (659). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,819 – increase of 24
  • Men: 4,412
  • Women: 6,377
  • Non-residents: 24
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,080
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,245
  • Deaths: 347
  • Hospitalizations: 1.060
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,218), Summerfield (446), Belleview (396), Dunnellon (377) and Citra (199). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,424 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (106) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 794,624 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,198 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 784,331 are residents. A total of 50,784 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,266 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,854 deaths and 49,011 people have been hospitalized.

