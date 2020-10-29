Seatbelt-less Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop

A 28-year-old seatbelt-less Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving while talking on his cell phone.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2003 gray Chevrolet Cavalier in the 500 block of E. Silver Springs Blvd. and made contact with the driver, Chaney Andrew Oliver. The deputy detected the smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and Oliver claimed it was due to his mother having a medical marijuana card, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a black-and-red Husky tool bag in the passenger seat that contained a large clear-and-black bag labeled as “Cannabis.” That bag held four Ziploc-style sandwich bags containing a green leafy substance and a scale with a green leafy residue on its surface. Both of the substances, which had a total raw weight of 318 grams, tested positive for marijuana, the report says.

After being read his rights, Oliver agreed to speak with the deputy but refused to say if the marijuana belonged to him. He also refused to answer any other questions, according to the report.

Oliver, who lives at 1761 S.E. 178th Ln. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was released Wednesday morning on $3,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.