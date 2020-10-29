Thursday, October 29, 2020
Significant spike in COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Coleman

Larry D. Croom

The federal prison in Coleman appears to be battling another outbreak of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 176 cases among 73 inmates and 103 staff members at the facility. That marked an increase of 20 cases from Wednesday, when the prison was reporting 156 cases among 52 inmates and 104 staff members.

The majority of the cases – 114 – have been reported in the maximum-security wing of the massive complex. Of those, 65 are inmates and 49 are staff members. There has been one inmate death in that wing, while 206 inmates and 21 staff members have recovered from the virus.

Another 40 cases have been reported in the medium-security wing among seven inmates and 33 staff members. In that facility, two inmates have died of the virus, while 273 prisoners and three staff members have recovered.

The low-security wing is reporting another 21 cases among staff members. One inmate and one staff member have died as a result of the virus, while 203 inmates and 11 staff members have recovered.

Overall, the Federal Bureau of Prisons houses close to 125,733 inmates in facilities across the United States and has a staff of about 36,000. As of Thursday, 1,700 prisoners and 886 staff members had confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

All told, 15,858 federal inmates and 1,358 staff members have recovered from COVID-19. But 129 inmates and two staff members have died as a result of the illness.

The Coleman prison complex sits on about 1,600 acres and as of 2010 was the largest correctional facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates at the facility, on average, serve sentences of about 10 years.

Over the years, the prison has housed a variety of high-profile inmates. Convicted pedophile Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor, was moved there in August 2018 after allegedly being attacked in an Arizona prison. Somalia pirate Gabul Abdullah Ali and al-Qaeda sympathizer Amine El Khalifi also were believed to have served time there. And the late James “Whitey” Bulger, the famed Boston crime boss, was moved there in late 2014.

This past April, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released from the facility after completing less than half of her 60-month sentence for corruption and fraud charges. The 73-year Brown is serving the remainder of her sentence under home confinement. She suffers from high blood pressure, sleep apnea, low estrogen and acid reflux and was released because of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

Villages Trump Team 2020 Florida group backs president in massive golf cart parade

President Trump’s enthusiasm is contagious among members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida, which was quite evident at the president’s rally Friday and during a golf cart parade that took place the following day.
Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off-and-on for several months.
Seatbelt-less Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop

A 28-year-old seatbelt-less Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving while talking on his cell phone.
Summerfield man jailed after young girl says she pulled him off of victim

A Summerfield man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming that a woman and a young girl had attacked him.
Villager jailed after secret camera snaps video of naked grandchildren

A Villager was arrested after the discovery of a secret camera that was set up to capture video images of his naked grandchildren.
Schizophrenic Villager on anti-depressant medications arrested at Brownwood

A Villager who described himself as “schizophrenic” and said he had taken anti-depressant medications was arrested at Brownwood.
4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages hits milestone with deadly virus

Four more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages hit a major milestone in the number of cases of the virus that have been reported in the mega-retirement community.
Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Neighbor from Canada offers advice on U.S. election

A neighbor from Canada is offering advice on the U.S. election. Read her Opinion piece.
Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
Responding to Bridgeporter’s letter on Trump rally

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to a Bridgeporter’s letter on last week’s Trump rally.
Ocala resident has message for Villagers upset about rally for President Trump

An Ocala resident has a message for Villagers upset about the recent rally for President Trump at The Villages Polo Fields.
Seatbelt-less Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop

A 28-year-old seatbelt-less Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving while talking on his cell phone.
Summerfield man jailed after young girl says she pulled him off of victim

A Summerfield man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming that a woman and a young girl had attacked him.
