Summerfield man jailed after young girl says she pulled him off of victim

A Summerfield man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming that a woman and a young girl had attacked him.

Tracy James Lester, 47, told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that the victim “strangled” him and the girl – her age wasn’t listed in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report about the incident – punched him in the face with a closed fist. Deputies noted that there weren’t any injuries such as redness or swelling that would corroborate Lester’s claims.

The victim said Lester had been “harassing” her all day. She said he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a wall but said she wasn’t choked. She also told deputies that the girl had to pull Lester off of her, the report states.

The girl said Lester had been bothering the victim for “multiple hours” and she kept telling him to leave her alone. She said Lester then grabbed the victim and she had pull him off of her, the report says.

Lester was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was released Tuesday night on $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., jail records show.