Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off and on for several months.

Daniel Curtis Flynn, 39, was convicted in April 2008 of lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a child 12 to 15 years old. As a result, he is required to register as a sexual offender, and one of the conditions is to report any change in permanent, temporary or transient residence within 48 hours.

On April 21, Flynn reported his permanent and only address was 13802 SE 44th Ave. in Summerfield. On Aug. 19, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped by to verify the address and Flynn was not at the residence. Three days later, another deputy went to the address and Flynn wasn’t there. The owner of the property told the deputy that Flynn stays there off and on, according to the sheriff’s office report.

On Aug. 25, a deputy went to the 44th Avenue address and spoke again with the owner, who said he had not seen him in three days. The owner said Flynn “comes and goes” and stays with his sister a lot. After trying the 44th Avenue address again on Aug. 26, a deputy went to Flynn’s sister’s house, located at 16750 S. U.S. Hwy. 301, and found him there, the report said.

Flynn told the deputy he still lives at the registered address on 44th Avenue but stays at his sister’s residence when he fights with his girlfriend. He said he had been there for a few days. He said he had been wanting to report his sister’s address but has not had transportation. The deputy told Flynn to update the sexual offender unit with his address immediately, according to the report.

Flynn’s sister told the deputy the residence belongs to her father and she has lived there for about two years. She said Flynn had been staying there about two months continuously since breaking up with his girlfriend. Flynn’s sister said he lives in a camper on the property while serving weekends in jail. She said she thought he updated his address with the sheriff’s office, the report said.

As of Oct. 20, Flynn still had not updated his address. On that date, a deputy spoke with the owner of the residence on SE 44th Avenue, who said Flynn lives there but spends about half his time at his sister’s house, according to the report.

The deputy contacted Flynn, who said his girlfriend was out of town the last month and a half and he was residing at his sister’s house. He said he thought he had reported the address, the report said.

Flynn was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with failing to report a name or residence change as a sex offender. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released Saturday on $10,000 bond. Flynn will appear in Marion County Court on Nov. 24.