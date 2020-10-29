Thursday, October 29, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Marv Balousek

A westward extension of the Florida Turnpike could follow State Road 44.

Or a new road could follow a route of high-tension power lines.

Or it may not be built at all.

Those are three options explored in a final task force report due Nov. 15, Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold, who serves on the task force, told commissioners earlier this week. Construction, if it happens, is scheduled to begin in 2022, but will not be completed until the end of the decade.

The report, submitted to the governor and legislature, will guide the Florida Department of Transportation in its planning for a 40-mile turnpike connector between Wildwood and the Suncoast Parkway, which also would be extended 150 miles north to the Georgia border.

The two highways are part of an ambitious plan for more than 300 miles of new turnpike roads unveiled last year. Another turnpike is planned in southwest Florida from Polk County to Collier County. The program is called M-CORES, which stands for Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance.

Construction of the turnpike extension, expected to cost about $100 million a year, will be financed by revenue bonds, the State Transportation Trust Fund and loans from the Florida Department of Transportation Financing Corporation.

The purpose of the highways is to bring economic development to rural Florida counties, relieve congestion on Interstate 75 and offer a hurricane evacuation route.

Besides toll roads, the task forces also studied other forms of transportation including trails, rail and public transit. They also looked at the relationship of broadband, water and sewer services, as well as environmental impacts such as wildlife habitat and water quality.

Some local governments have been skeptical of the plan and they helped scuttle a similar effort in 1999, when a proposed 49-mile, $500 million turnpike extension was scrapped.

Related Articles

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Health

Another student tests positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Another student at The Villages Charter School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases in tri-county area slow

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases being reported across the tri-county area slowed on Thursday.
Read more
Health

Significant spike in COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Coleman

The federal prison in Coleman appears to be battling another outbreak of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villages Trump Team 2020 Florida group backs president in massive golf cart parade

President Trump’s enthusiasm is contagious among members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida, which was quite evident at the president’s rally Friday and during a golf cart parade that took place the following day.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off-and-on for several months.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Neighbor from Canada offers advice on U.S. election

A neighbor from Canada is offering advice on the U.S. election. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Responding to Bridgeporter’s letter on Trump rally

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to a Bridgeporter’s letter on last week’s Trump rally.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ocala resident has message for Villagers upset about rally for President Trump

An Ocala resident has a message for Villagers upset about the recent rally for President Trump at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off-and-on for several months.
Read more
Crime

Seatbelt-less Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop

A 28-year-old seatbelt-less Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving while talking on his cell phone.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,708FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
87.2 ° F
89 °
85 °
58 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment