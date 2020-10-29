Thursday, October 29, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages Trump Team 2020 Florida group backs president in massive golf cart parade

Larry D. Croom

To say that President Trump’s enthusiasm is contagious among members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida would be a huge understatement.

Golf carts driven by members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida made several statements this past Saturday. At right, Suzanne Days and her husband, Larry, lead Trump Team 2020 Florida members in the parade that featured about 1,250 golf carts supporting the president.

Golf carts emblazoned with signs showing support for President Trump line the multi-modal path near the Lake Miona Recreation Center this past Saturday.

Last Friday, many of the members attended the president’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields. And the following day, they gathered at chapter President Suzanne Day’s house before joining in the Villagers for Trump parade that included about 1,250 patriotically decorated golf carts with horns blaring and shouts of “Four more years!” heard along the parade route throughout Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

“Our desire to get him re-elected made us all want this to be the biggest and best golf cart parade ever,” Days said.

But for Trump Team 2020 Florida members, the day was about much more than just the golf cart parade. Members gathered at Days’ Village of Collier home before the event for a celebration that featured the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic songs.

Members of the DeSoto Divas perform patriotic songs on Saturday at the home of Suzanne Days, who serves as president of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida.

Days recalled attending Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades when she was younger, which were accompanied by marching bands playing patriotic songs to get the crowd “in the mood.” She said that kind of music has been missing from golf cart parades in The Villages, so she came up with the idea to have her chapter’s members gather at her house first.

“I added singers to lead us in the ‘National Anthem’ and other patriotic songs, including Lee Greenwood’s song ‘God Bless the USA,’” she said of the DeSoto Divas, who performed for the cheering crowd.

A member of Trump Team 2020 Florida displayed a favorite saying of President Trump before a patriotic golf cart parade this past Saturday.

Following the gathering, Trump Team 2020 Florida members hopped into their roughly 30 golf carts and headed up Buena Vista Boulevard with an escort from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, they arrived at the massive parking lot at the Creekside Care Center in Lake Sumter Landing, which was packed with golf carts waiting for the parade to get under way.

“It was a joint effort by all the clubs to get all of the Trump supporters that we had to join in the fun,” Days said. “And it definitely the largest parade yet.”

Members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida showed their support for law enforcement officers in this past Saturday’s parade that included about 1,250 golf carts.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Health

Another student tests positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Another student at The Villages Charter School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases in tri-county area slow

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases being reported across the tri-county area slowed on Thursday.
Read more
Health

Significant spike in COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Coleman

The federal prison in Coleman appears to be battling another outbreak of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off-and-on for several months.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Neighbor from Canada offers advice on U.S. election

A neighbor from Canada is offering advice on the U.S. election. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager harassed about political expression

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident details an ugly episode in which she was harassed over her political expression. She says she is still shaking her head.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Responding to Bridgeporter’s letter on Trump rally

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to a Bridgeporter’s letter on last week’s Trump rally.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ocala resident has message for Villagers upset about rally for President Trump

An Ocala resident has a message for Villagers upset about the recent rally for President Trump at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off-and-on for several months.
Read more
Crime

Seatbelt-less Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop

A 28-year-old seatbelt-less Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving while talking on his cell phone.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,708FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
87.2 ° F
89 °
85 °
58 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment