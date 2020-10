To the Editor:

So disappointed to see The Villages Daily Sun TV insert is not back.

Some people do not get the paper, so neighbors used to share the TV section as they would have the daily printed one in their paper. There are shut ins that used the insert to see what was on TV each day, all day. Seems like a small gesture to start the TV insert so some people have something to look forward to.

Marlene Ward

Village of Mira Mesa