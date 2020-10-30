Edward Riley, 69, a New Jersey native was an incredible businessman who had an affinity for football and a thirst for a fun time and an occasional beer. His wit and infectious smile brought endless laughter and humor to everyone he came in contact with. Ed married his best friend and lifelong love Joann Riley (Smith) in 1991 and began his family. He was an incredibly loving father of three – Morgan, Edward and Matthew. In May 2018 his life would change forever with the arrival of his sweet little Lilly, he loved her with all of his being.

While living in upstate New York he built a successful commercial construction company and worked for the oil industry for over 3 decades. Ed enjoyed (well he didn’t enjoy it he just loved to please his wife) remodeling his home in Niskayuna New York. However his true passion was spending time with his family and friends. Watching his children play sports, attending their countless concerts and award presentations truly brought him joy. An Irishmen at heart he loved to entertain friends in his home. He would spend countless hours constructing spooky props for his iconic Halloween bash. He opened his home for card nights, pool parties, holiday events and Sunday football fun (his beloved Jets) – he simply loved to live life to the fullest!

Ed planned for years to retire in Florida and was blessed to move to an incredible community in The Villages five years ago. His love of golf was put on hold while raising his family and building his company but when he moved to Florida that all changed. He was thrilled to be able to play golf several days a week with an awesome group of men and even convinced his wife to give it a try. The good times continued with his Valiant Villagers family and his friendships grew even bigger. He was able to spend holidays with his sister Trish Murray who lives in Punta Gorda, (and of course his niece Sara) they held a special place in his heart! His passion for travel was realized in his retirement and he traveled to Italy, South Africa, Egypt, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas to name a few.

Ed had a good life, a few decades too short, in fact it was a great life especially for his family and friends who were honored to have shared it with him. Ed’s work here is done now, and he is going on a life appointment from which he will not be returning. He will experience incredible reunions with family and friends he has not seen in many years. His time will be filled with happiness and yes lots of golf and he will be our guardian angel. He was very clear on his wishes for his beloved wife, children, family and friends – to celebrate his life and cherish every day.

Ed, we love you more than life itself.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the private service will be held Tue., Nov. 3, 2020 4:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 352-775-7427. A celebration will be held at 6:00 pm at Evans Prairie Country Club. Come and raise your glass and toast to Ed’s wonderful life. The family recommends contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to the American Cancer Society.