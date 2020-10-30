FHP looking for Mercedes which hit bicyclists and fled in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a woman who was driving a Mercedes and fled the scene after striking two bicyclists.

The white Mercedes sedan had been southbound on Morse Boulevard at Bonita Boulevard at 11:20 a.m. Friday when the vehicle struck a bicycle ridden by a 68-year-old male Villager and another bicycle ridden by a 60-year-old female Villager, according to an accident report from FHP. Both bicyclists were knocked from their bicycles after impact. The man suffered bruises. The woman, who suffered a collapsed lung, was in the intensive care unit, according to local bicycle groups.

The Mercedes is described as having heavy damage to the right side and front windshield. The driver was described as a white female. She stopped briefly, then got back into her car and drove away.

Both bicyclists had been wearing helmets.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP or (813) 558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.