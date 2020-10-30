Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.

Deputies believe the 2017 Bass Tracker TXW was taken some time between 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and noon the following day. The boat, pictured above, has Rhode Island registration numbers RI0403X and is black with gray interior. It is equipped with a 75-horsepower outboard motor and a bow-mounted trolling motor.

Anyone with information about the thieves or the boat is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Marine Unit at (352) 343-9500 or (352) 343-2101. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org.