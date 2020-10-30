Friday, October 30, 2020
74.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Larry D. Croom

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the bass boat pictured above, which was stolen recently from a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.

Deputies believe the 2017 Bass Tracker TXW was taken some time between 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and noon the following day. The boat, pictured above, has Rhode Island registration numbers RI0403X and is black with gray interior. It is equipped with a 75-horsepower outboard motor and a bow-mounted trolling motor.

Anyone with information about the thieves or the boat is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Marine Unit at (352) 343-9500 or (352) 343-2101. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org.

Related Articles

News

FishHawk Recreation Center family pool to be closed Wednesday

The FishHawk Recreation Center family pool will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Read more
News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

Vote on Spanish Springs apartments pushed back until January

A potential vote on a controversial plan to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square has been pushed back until January.
Read more
Health

Another student tests positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Another student at The Villages Charter School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases in tri-county area slow

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases being reported across the tri-county area slowed on Thursday.
Read more
Health

Significant spike in COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Coleman

The federal prison in Coleman appears to be battling another outbreak of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

FishHawk Recreation Center family pool to be closed Wednesday

The FishHawk Recreation Center family pool will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Read more
News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Elections and Halloween

Which is scarier? The election or Halloween? Columnist Barry Evans takes a look at both.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

FishHawk Recreation Center family pool to be closed Wednesday

The FishHawk Recreation Center family pool will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Read more
News

Sumter County administrator offers update on possible Florida Turnpike expansion

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold this week offered an update on a possible Florida Turnpike expansion. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad decision on political rally

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers his take on the recent Trump rally in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away Sunday TV insert and isn’t giving it back

A Village of Mira Mesa resident is disappointed that The Villages Daily Sun is not bringing back its TV guide insert. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains why some residents need the insert.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sex offender jailed after repeatedly failing to list new address

A registered sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after he repeatedly failed to list his sister’s house as a temporary residence while staying there off and on for several months.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,723FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.9 ° F
76 °
74 °
47 %
2.2mph
1 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment