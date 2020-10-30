Lorraine A. Comazzi, 89, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Mission Oaks Assisted living in Oxford, Florida.

Lorraine was born in New York City to the late Louis and Anna Comazzi, and located to the Roxbury Township Kenvil section in early 1940’s. She was a 1949 graduate of Roxbury High.

Lorraine retired from Jersey Central Power & Light in 1991 after 41 yrs in the customer service division at various Northeast offices. She was an active member of the Roxbury Senior Citizens and served as Vice President in addition to arranging day trips to her favorite pastime, the Atlantic City Casinos.

She was a long time active member of St. Mary’s Church in Wharton, NJ., and assisted in various capacities within the parish. In 2016 a health issue necessitated a move to Florida to be closer to her two brothers and family for continued care. Living in assisted living facilities had their challenges for her but she always rose to the occasion and managed to accept her limitations and remain as positive and active as possible. Throughout she still made certain to send a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas cards to family and friends. Lorraine was caring of others she knew and always put their needs ahead of her own.

Over the years Lorraine became part of her extended “Korean family”, welcoming the gatherings and participating in various affairs which always brought her joy to be part of the diverse cultures. She cherished being with family and friends and when the opportunity arose to dine out, whether it be a fast food or upscale restaurant, or with family at home, she savored the moments.

She will be missed dearly by her family and by all who were fortunate to have known Lorraine.

She is survived by brothers Raymond Comazzi of Winter Park, FL., and Robert Comazzi and wife Kim of The Villages Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral arrangement are pending.

If you wish to make a donation to a charity please choose a charity of your choice.