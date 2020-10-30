Megan Ann Potter, 37, of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Megan was born August 31, 1983 in Columbus, Ohio to Mark Eader and the late Dana Higgins. She was a Christian and moved here from Columbus, OH in 2011. Megan had worked at Steak & Shake in Wildwood and enjoyed her Facebook friends and her dog, Gizmo.

Survivors include her father, Mark Eader of Wildwood; brother, Brian Potter of Tampa; sisters, Shannon (Candice) Fetters of Chillicothe, OH and Sara Snell of Columbus, OH. She is preceded in death by mother, Dana Eader; daughter, Addison; grandmother, Jackie Higgins; grandfather, William Higgins and cousin, Brittany Higgins.