New signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16

The improvements at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road at Brownwood are nearing completion. The improvements include turn lanes and a new signal.

Sumter County has announced that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the revised signal flash operation will begin Nov. 2 and continue until the signal is fully operational on Nov. 16. Additionally, the pavement markings will be installed during the two-week flash operation. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling on State Road 44, Brownwood Boulevard, and Meggison Road.

A flashing red signal is treated as a stop condition, and a flashing yellow signal is treated as a proceed with caution. If all signals at an intersection are flashing red or the intersection is dark, it should be treated as a four-way stop.