Tickets available online for shredding event next month at Lowe’s

The Property Owners Association will hold a shredding event next month at Lowe’s at Trailwinds Plaza.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 in the parking lot of the home improvement store in Wildwood.

It will be a ticketed event opened to all POA members of the Villages community. Shredding will be performed on site, excluding all binders, phone books, etc.

Tickets are available online by going to www.poa4us.org and clicking on shredding event. Volunteers will be at critical stations along the mile route within Trailwinds to move, direct and maintain ingress and egress at four Publix’s entrances. Wildwood police and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office personnel will also play an important role maintaining an orderly flow of traffic. Tickets will be shown at the entrance at the urgent care facility on County Road 466A and collected prior to shredding.

Shredding will start at 9 a.m. and will take seconds to unload each vehicle. Each vehicle will be serviced on a first-come first-served basis. Those participating in the event should have no more than 30 pounds of shredding material and be in one of three-time shots.