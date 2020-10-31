83-year-old Villager to remain in jail until after Election Day

An 83-year-old Villager will remain in jail until after Election Day.

Morris Hirsch Wolff, of the Village of Mallory Square, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing on the morning of Oct. 23 at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages, from which he had been banned.

Wolff is scheduled to appear Wednesday, the day after Election Day, in Sumter County Court. He will likely plead with the judge to be released on bond.

Wolff is already on felony probation through 2022. He was placed on probation last year on charges of practicing law without a license, resisting arrest, trespassing and battery on a person over the age of 65. Special conditions of his probation include a ban on owning a gun and random drug screenings.

Wolff’s attorney, Michael Hollander of Ocala, has previously claimed his client is “suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.” A woman with whom Wolff resides in the Village of Mallory Square had previously pleaded with a judge to release Wolff, who twice has been arrested at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts. Wolff had been accused of misrepresenting himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. He was later arrested on a charge of trespassing after showing up at the law firm, from which he had been banned.

Wolff was convicted of family abuse in 1999 in Hawaii and disorderly conduct in 1991 in Georgia.