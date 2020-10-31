Deanna McCreadie, 82, of The Villages, FL (formerly Clay, NY) passed away October 23, 2020.

“Dee” McCreadie was born in Syracuse, NY to David and Pearl Lacey on December 24, 1937. She married James McCreadie on September 8, 1962 and they lived together in Liverpool and Clay, NY for 53 years before relocating to The Villages, FL in 2015.

James passed away in 2015. Dee is survived by three daughters, Colleen Jaffe (Burton) of The Villages, FL, Heather Stuart (Andrew) of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Kimberly Bridges (Richard) of Baldwinsville, NY, and two grandchildren, Miranda and Brianna Shaffer.

Dee was a happy stay at home mom for 15 years before she entered the work force as a bookkeeper for McKenzie Law Firm, where she worked until she retired at age 62. Over the years, Dee faithfully served as Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, Ladies Circle and Bereavement Server at the Cicero United Methodist Church in Cicero, NY before moving to The Villages. She enjoyed Syracuse University football and basketball games, ceramics, bowling, camping, sewing, HGTV, and gardening which she found therapeutic. She and her husband constructed a Secret Garden with a floating deck and small bridge in which they spent many mornings together drinking coffee and entertaining family and friends.

In The Villages, Dee enjoyed The Ladies of LaBelle lunches and get togethers, Book Club, Scrabble Club, and her Wine and Chat evenings with her next door neighbors where they solved all the world’s problems.

Due to the coronavirus, no services are being held.