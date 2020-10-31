Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.

The classic red phone booth that has been a fixture for many years at the sales center at Lake Sumter Landing has a new home. It’s moved to the Everglades Sales & Information Center in the Village of Marsh Bend.

The red phone booth has long been a refuge for “late arrivals” making their long trek to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. There was always a friendly voice on the other end and soon the weary traveler would be whisked to a waiting villa or bungalow.

The red phone booth has vanished from Lake Sumter Landing and has been transplanted south of State Road 44, as the focus of The Villages continues to shift southward. It also got a new coat of paint.

A phone booth was located years ago at Spanish Springs Town Square. It found a new home at the sales center at Brownwood.

The removal of the phone booth, although subtle, would signal that Lake Sumter Landing, once considered a crown jewel, is being relegated to a lesser status. The plan to introduce apartments to Lake Sumter Landing has angered the owners of the pricey Lakeshore Cottages.