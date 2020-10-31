Saturday, October 31, 2020
82.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Meta Minton

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.

The classic red phone booth that has been a fixture for many years at the sales center at Lake Sumter Landing has a new home. It’s moved to the Everglades Sales & Information Center in the Village of Marsh Bend.

A phone booth to assist late arrivals is now located at the Everglades Sales & Information Center.

The red phone booth has long been a refuge for “late arrivals” making their long trek to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. There was always a friendly voice on the other end and soon the weary traveler would be whisked to a waiting villa or bungalow.

The red phone booth has vanished from Lake Sumter Landing and has been transplanted south of State Road 44, as the focus of The Villages continues to shift southward. It also got a new coat of paint.

A phone booth was located years ago at Spanish Springs Town Square. It found a new home at the sales center at Brownwood.

A phone booth providing assistance for late arrivals is located at the sales center at Brownwood.

The removal of the phone booth, although subtle, would signal that Lake Sumter Landing, once considered a crown jewel, is being relegated to a lesser status. The plan to introduce apartments to Lake Sumter Landing has angered the owners of the pricey Lakeshore Cottages.

Related Articles

Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Health

Marion County man dies of COVID-19 as new cases slow across tri-county area

Another local resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus appeared to slow Saturday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager to remain in jail until after Election Day

An 83-year-old Villager will remain in jail until after Election Day.
Read more
Crime

FHP nabs woman with $11,100 in cash and 44 pounds of marijuana in Wildwood

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a speeding driver with $11,100 in cash and more than 44 pounds of marijuana on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man with smashed windshield popped driving without license

A license-less Summerfield man was nabbed late Thursday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving a pickup truck with a shattered windshield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Day At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful day at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump trying to make it hard for Americans to vote

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump is trying to make it hard for Americans to vote.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lame-duck Sumter commissioners could have done right thing on apartment issue

The three lame-duck Sumter County commissioners had the perfect opportunity this past week to do right by the constituents they were elected to serve, but as usual, they failed miserably.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump trying to make it hard for Americans to vote

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump is trying to make it hard for Americans to vote.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Schizophrenic Villager should have been hospitalized not arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, an official with the National Alliance on Mental Illness weighs in on the arrest of a Villager suffering from schizophrenia.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

First championship golf course without a country club

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that The Villages now has a championship golf course without a country club. This has completely eroded trust with the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager to remain in jail until after Election Day

An 83-year-old Villager will remain in jail until after Election Day.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,733FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.8 ° F
84.2 °
82 °
48 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment