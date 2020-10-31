FHP nabs woman with $11,100 in cash and 44 pounds of marijuana in Wildwood

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a speeding driver with $11,100 in cash and more than 44 pounds of marijuana on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Jessica Florentino, 35, of Pembrooke Pines, had been driving a black Chevy SUV on Wednesday night when she was caught on radar traveling at 90 miles per hour near Mile Marker 299, according to an arrest report.

When a trooper approached the SUV “a strong odor of marijuana” was detected. Florentino presented the trooper with a Florida identification card. A check revealed multiple suspensions of her driver’s license dating back to 2012 for criminal failure to pay.

Two large trash bags were found in the SUV and they contained 42 sealed medical marijuana bags from California with a combined weight of 44.4 pounds. A box of 30 Alprazolam pills was also discovered in the vehicle. The $11,100 in cash was found in Florentino’s purse.

You can see the arrest in this video:

Florentino was arrested on charges of marijuana trafficking, drug possession and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $53,000 bond.