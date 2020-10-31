Saturday, October 31, 2020
First championship golf course without a country club

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Can’t go to my country club golf shop to get my CAP card as it has been torn down, never to be replaced. First golf course without a country club. Trust with the Developer has completely eroded.

Murray Bauer
Village of Rio Grande

 

