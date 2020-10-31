Glenn Trapp, 85, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, near his home in The Villages, Florida. Glenn spent his golden years in the golfing community of The Villages where he could enjoy his favorite sport of golfing and independent living in a small community where everything is easily accessible.

Glenn was born February 12, 1936 to Howard and Ada Trapp where they lived on the family farm on the outskirts of Stockbridge, Michigan. Glenn was the third in twelve children and proud to help care for the farm and his siblings.

Glenn enjoyed his family life as well, helping to raise one son and two daughters. He is survived by his two daughters, Tamara Trapp Jay and Aimee Trapp Toth. Bryan Glenn Trapp preceded him in death in 2007.

Glenn joined the Air Force at a young age to serve his country and see the world. Glenn also accomplished his goal of becoming a scientist using the GI bill. He received his degrees from the University of Michigan in Meteorology and post graduate studies at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.

Seeing the world was a theme of Glenn’s life. In the United States Weather Service the best way to work your way to the top is to get experience in many weather systems. Glenn performed modeling and prediction on a variety of weather systems. These included tornados, Pacific wind storms, Atlantic hurricanes, Midwest ice storms, tsunamis, volcano plumes, and finally tracking the ozone depletion and rise in overall ocean temperatures for a groundbreaking study on global warming. Glenn did it all.

Through this, Glenn lived in places including; several cities in his home state of Michigan, Corpus Christi, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska, and Kwajalein, US Atoll Marshall Islands. Glenn loved them all. He also extensively traveled and visited other countries such as Fiji and Australia.

This site will serve as memorial until an in person memorial can be set up to celebrate the life of this passionate, fun loving and well-loved man. We would greatly appreciate your personal comments submitted to the site about the man we loved. Please check back to this site for further information about his Life Celebration.

In lieu of flowers , if you would like to honor Glenn’s life, please give to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, New York, NY.