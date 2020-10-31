Saturday, October 31, 2020
57.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Janet Talbot

Staff Report

Janet Lee Talbot

On October 22, 2020, Janet Talbot, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away at the age of 84.

Janet was born on September 1, 1936 in Concordia, Kansas. She was the daughter of Waldene and Jessie Waylan. She grew up in Topeka, Kansas, where she graduated from Topeka High School. During her school days she earned spending money as a carhop at Bobo Drive-in. After graduation she worked at Santa Fe Railroad as a keypunch operator.

She met John through a mutual friend, and the two were married in August 1966. They lived in Topeka and raised their two daughters there. In 1986 they moved to Overland Park, Kansas, for one year before moving to Mill Creek, Washington in 1987.

Once her daughters were in school full time, Janet became a library secretary for the Auburn-Washburn School District in Topeka. She held the same job in Overland Park at Blue Valley North High School.

Janet was definitely a people person. She was a member of the Topeka chapter of P.E.O. and the Red Clover Ladies’ club. She and John were always involved in their daughters’ activities, and were booster club members at the schools their girls attended. It was through these involvements that she made many dear friends.

After moving to The Villages, Florida, in 1999, she and John became parishioners of St. Timothy Catholic Church, played golf, socialized with friends, and became volunteers at The Villages Regional Hospital for 8 years.

Her faith was a very important part of her. She was raised in the Christian faith and joined the Catholic Church when she and John were married. The churches she attended in her home cities were a source of great strength and comfort for her. She had a special love for Saint Anthony and prayed to him often.

She was the kind of person who loved to make people smile. Complements and well-wishes were her way of connecting with strangers.

A few of her favorite things were good food, red wine (chilled), puzzles (jigsaw, crossword and word seek), game shows (The Price is Right, Cash Cab and America Says), crafts, Santa Claus collectibles, and dark chocolate Hershey Nuggets with almonds.

Janet is survived by her husband John Talbot, daughter Connie Talbot, daughter Paulette Ballard, and Paulette’s husband James Ballard.

According to Janet’s wishes, a private family memorial was held. Her favorite charities were Shriners Hospitals for Children and Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital if anyone would like to remember her through a donation.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Glenn Trapp

Glenn Trapp enjoyed a distinguished career for the U.S. Weather Service, where he performed modeling and prediction on a variety of weather systems. These included tornadoes, Pacific wind storms, Atlantic hurricanes, Midwest ice storms, tsunamis, volcano plumes, ozone depletion and global warming.
Read more
Obituaries

Arnold E. Laabs

Arnold Laabs and his wife were charter members of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages. He loved the Green Bay Packers and all sports related to Wisconsin. Arnold never missed watching a Packer game on TV and spent hours on the Internet reading every story he could find on the Packers.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward Riley

Ed Riley's love of golf was put on hold while raising his family and building his company but when he moved to Florida that all changed. He was thrilled to be able to play golf several days a week with an awesome group of men.
Read more
Obituaries

Megan Ann Potter

Megan Potter worked at Steak & Shake in Wildwood and enjoyed her Facebook friends and her dog, Gizmo.
Read more
Obituaries

Lorraine A. Comazzi

Lorraine Comazzi cherished being with family and friends and when the opportunity arose to dine out, whether it be a fast food or upscale restaurant, or with family at home, she savored the moments.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard James Deasy Sr.

Dick Deasy was a proud veteran of The United States Navy and a member of the American Legion Post 347. He was also a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Leroy Thorson

Don "Fudd" Thorson and his wife, Karen, took a golf trip to the Villages for their 50th wedding anniversary and decided to move there in 2016.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Jennifer Parr phones head of group fighting apartments in The Villages

Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr made a phone call this week to the head of a group of residents fighting against apartments in The Villages.
Read more
News

Swimming pools in The Villages will return to 100 percent capacity

Swimming pools in The Villages will return to 100 percent capacity beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Elections and Halloween

Which is scarier? The election or Halloween? Columnist Barry Evans takes a look at both.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

FHP looking for Mercedes which hit bicyclists and fled in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a woman who was driving a Mercedes and fled the scene after striking two Villagers who are bicyclists.
Read more
News

Jennifer Parr phones head of group fighting apartments in The Villages

Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr made a phone call this week to the head of a group of residents fighting against apartments in The Villages.
Read more
News

Swimming pools in The Villages will return to 100 percent capacity

Swimming pools in The Villages will return to 100 percent capacity beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad decision on political rally

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers his take on the recent Trump rally in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away Sunday TV insert and isn’t giving it back

A Village of Mira Mesa resident is disappointed that The Villages Daily Sun is not bringing back its TV guide insert. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains why some residents need the insert.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,728FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
57.9 ° F
59 °
57 °
98 %
1.4mph
0 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
74 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment