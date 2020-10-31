On October 22, 2020, Janet Talbot, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away at the age of 84.

Janet was born on September 1, 1936 in Concordia, Kansas. She was the daughter of Waldene and Jessie Waylan. She grew up in Topeka, Kansas, where she graduated from Topeka High School. During her school days she earned spending money as a carhop at Bobo Drive-in. After graduation she worked at Santa Fe Railroad as a keypunch operator.

She met John through a mutual friend, and the two were married in August 1966. They lived in Topeka and raised their two daughters there. In 1986 they moved to Overland Park, Kansas, for one year before moving to Mill Creek, Washington in 1987.

Once her daughters were in school full time, Janet became a library secretary for the Auburn-Washburn School District in Topeka. She held the same job in Overland Park at Blue Valley North High School.

Janet was definitely a people person. She was a member of the Topeka chapter of P.E.O. and the Red Clover Ladies’ club. She and John were always involved in their daughters’ activities, and were booster club members at the schools their girls attended. It was through these involvements that she made many dear friends.

After moving to The Villages, Florida, in 1999, she and John became parishioners of St. Timothy Catholic Church, played golf, socialized with friends, and became volunteers at The Villages Regional Hospital for 8 years.

Her faith was a very important part of her. She was raised in the Christian faith and joined the Catholic Church when she and John were married. The churches she attended in her home cities were a source of great strength and comfort for her. She had a special love for Saint Anthony and prayed to him often.

She was the kind of person who loved to make people smile. Complements and well-wishes were her way of connecting with strangers.

A few of her favorite things were good food, red wine (chilled), puzzles (jigsaw, crossword and word seek), game shows (The Price is Right, Cash Cab and America Says), crafts, Santa Claus collectibles, and dark chocolate Hershey Nuggets with almonds.

Janet is survived by her husband John Talbot, daughter Connie Talbot, daughter Paulette Ballard, and Paulette’s husband James Ballard.

According to Janet’s wishes, a private family memorial was held. Her favorite charities were Shriners Hospitals for Children and Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital if anyone would like to remember her through a donation.