Home Health

Marion County man dies of COVID-19 as new cases slow across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Another local resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus appeared to slow Saturday in the tri-county area.

The latest fatality was a resident of Marion County. He was identified by the Florida Department of Health as an 86-year-old who tested positive Sept. 30.

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 832;
  • Leesburg up two for a total of 1,430;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 383;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 196; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 448.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,945 cases – an increase of 17 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,670 men, 1,252 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 771 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 290 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 785 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (683), Wildwood (465), Bushnell (346, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Oxford (149), Webster (108), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (58), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 22,551 – increase of 59
  • Men: 10,125
  • Women: 12,200
  • Non-residents: 94
  • People listed as unknown: 132
  • Deaths: 661
  • Hospitalizations: 2,103

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,650 – increase of 18
  • Men: 3,994
  • Women: 4,513
  • Non-residents: 59
  • People listed as unknown: 114
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 710
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 227
  • Hospitalizations: 742
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,178), Leesburg (1,430), Tavares (788), Eustis (690) and Mount Dora (661). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,926 – increase of 24
  • Men: 4,461
  • Women: 6,435
  • Non-residents: 24
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,092
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,246
  • Deaths: 348
  • Hospitalizations: 1,071
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,289), Summerfield (448), Belleview (398), Dunnellon (384) and Citra (198). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 802,547 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,331 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 791,997 are residents. A total of 51,138 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,394 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,969 deaths and 49,338 people have been hospitalized.0

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager to remain in jail until after Election Day

An 83-year-old Villager will remain in jail until after Election Day.
Read more
Crime

FHP nabs woman with $11,100 in cash and 44 pounds of marijuana in Wildwood

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a speeding driver with $11,100 in cash and more than 44 pounds of marijuana on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man with smashed windshield popped driving without license

A license-less Summerfield man was nabbed late Thursday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving a pickup truck with a shattered windshield.
Read more
News

Some gates in The Villages to be altered to accommodate voters on election day 

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the General Election on Nov. 3. We've got a list of the gates that will be impacted.
Read more
News

Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north.
Read more
News

FHP looking for Mercedes which hit bicyclists and fled in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a woman who was driving a Mercedes and fled the scene after striking two Villagers who are bicyclists.
Read more
