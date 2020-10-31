Marion County man dies of COVID-19 as new cases slow across tri-county area

Another local resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus appeared to slow Saturday in the tri-county area.

The latest fatality was a resident of Marion County. He was identified by the Florida Department of Health as an 86-year-old who tested positive Sept. 30.

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 832;

Leesburg up two for a total of 1,430;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 383;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 196; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 448.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,945 cases – an increase of 17 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,670 men, 1,252 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 771 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 290 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 785 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (683), Wildwood (465), Bushnell (346, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Oxford (149), Webster (108), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (58), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,551 – increase of 59

Men: 10,125

Women: 12,200

Non-residents: 94

People listed as unknown: 132

Deaths: 661

Hospitalizations: 2,103

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,650 – increase of 18

Men: 3,994

Women: 4,513

Non-residents: 59

People listed as unknown: 114

Cases in long-term care facilities: 710

Cases in correctional facilities: 275

Deaths: 227

Hospitalizations: 742

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,178), Leesburg (1,430), Tavares (788), Eustis (690) and Mount Dora (661). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,926 – increase of 24

Men: 4,461

Women: 6,435

Non-residents: 24

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,092

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,246

Deaths: 348

Hospitalizations: 1,071

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,289), Summerfield (448), Belleview (398), Dunnellon (384) and Citra (198). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 802,547 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,331 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 791,997 are residents. A total of 51,138 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,394 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,969 deaths and 49,338 people have been hospitalized.0