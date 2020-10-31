Ronald Roberts, born in Frackville Pa, and formerly of Levittown Pa, passed away on October 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was recently widowed from his wife of 61 years, Patricia Roberts. He is survived by his daughter Valerie Roberts, son Mark Roberts, grandchildren Madison Roberts and Griffin Roberts, daughter-in-law Terese Jacobson, sisters Shirley Hoffman and Barbara Johnson along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to: the Semper Fi and America’s Fund.