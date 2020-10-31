Saturday, October 31, 2020
Some gates in The Villages to be altered to accommodate voters on election day 

Staff Report

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Community Watch will be removing gate arms and deploying a barricade and stop sign at each entry gate listed below to assist with access to polling stations located at various recreation centers throughout The Villages. Drivers should use caution when entering all gates, as there may be golf cart, bicycle, pedestrian or other forms of traffic on multi modal paths beyond the gates.

 Pine Hills Gate, Moyer Rec Ctr., Lake County, 3000 Moyer Loop
 Wales Gate, Paradise Rec Ctr., Lake County, 1403 Paradise Dr.
Liberty Park Gate, Allamanda Rec Ctr, Sumter County, 1515 St. Charles Place
Virginia Trace West/East Gates, Canal Street Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1513 Canal St.
 Mallory Gate, Coconut Cove Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1398 Stillwater Trail
 Belvedere Gate, Pimlico Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 530 Belvedere Blvd.
 St. James Gate, Sterling Heights Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2508 St. Charles Place
 Canal St. Gate, Truman Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2705 Canal St.

Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.
Health

Marion County man dies of COVID-19 as new cases slow across tri-county area

Another local resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus appeared to slow Saturday in the tri-county area.
Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Crime

83-year-old Villager to remain in jail until after Election Day

An 83-year-old Villager will remain in jail until after Election Day.
Crime

FHP nabs woman with $11,100 in cash and 44 pounds of marijuana in Wildwood

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a speeding driver with $11,100 in cash and more than 44 pounds of marijuana on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.
