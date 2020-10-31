Some gates in The Villages to be altered to accommodate voters on election day 

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Community Watch will be removing gate arms and deploying a barricade and stop sign at each entry gate listed below to assist with access to polling stations located at various recreation centers throughout The Villages. Drivers should use caution when entering all gates, as there may be golf cart, bicycle, pedestrian or other forms of traffic on multi modal paths beyond the gates.

• Pine Hills Gate, Moyer Rec Ctr., Lake County, 3000 Moyer Loop

• Wales Gate, Paradise Rec Ctr., Lake County, 1403 Paradise Dr.

• Liberty Park Gate, Allamanda Rec Ctr, Sumter County, 1515 St. Charles Place

• Virginia Trace West/East Gates, Canal Street Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1513 Canal St.

• Mallory Gate, Coconut Cove Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1398 Stillwater Trail

• Belvedere Gate, Pimlico Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 530 Belvedere Blvd.

• St. James Gate, Sterling Heights Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2508 St. Charles Place

• Canal St. Gate, Truman Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2705 Canal St.