Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.

Glenn James Yagle, 59, who lives with his 90-year-old mother at 1726 Palm Aire Drive in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is facing a charge of indecent exposure as a result of the incident.

Yagle went to an office at the Oakland Hills Professional Center shortly before 8 p.m. July 27 and disrobed from the waist down, while wearing an orange polo shirt and sandals, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While standing at the door of the office, exposing his genitals, he began to masturbate. A Ring doorbell sent a “Back Door Motion” alert to a woman’s cell phone. She logged in and saw a man masturbating in real time.

In a search for the suspect, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert via social media which was picked up by Villages-News.com.

Yagle contacted the sheriff’s office and said he wanted to turn himself in. When he went to the sheriff’s office, he was accompanied by his elderly mother. He said he was her sole caregiver. He admitted he was the man captured in the surveillance footage.

“He stated that he was looking for some privacy and he remembered that particular plaza had a lot of privacy in the back corner,” the detective wrote in the arrest report.

Yagle said he did not think that a camera was present.

“He said he had seen the post with his picture on Villages-News.com and figured he better call in and explain himself,” the report said.

The Sarasota native remains free on $1,000 bond. His case is still pending in Sumter County Court.

The details of his arrest came to light after a document was recently unsealed in Sumter County Court. The process of unsealing requested documents has slowed down significantly due to a backlog in the office caused by the Coronavirus.