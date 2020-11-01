Sunday, November 1, 2020
The Villages
2 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county sees spike in new cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported an uptick in the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Both of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. The only one that was identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health was a 56-year-old woman who tested positive July 23.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 837;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,442;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 386;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 467;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 450;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 400; and
  • Oxford up one for a total of 150.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,960 cases – an increase of 15 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,677 men, 1,258 women, 13 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 771 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 290 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 790 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (683), Bushnell (348, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Webster (109), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (58), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 22,666 – increase of 115
  • Men: 10,180
  • Women: 12,264
  • Non-residents: 97
  • People listed as unknown: 125
  • Deaths: 663
  • Hospitalizations: 2,104

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,729 – increase of 79
  • Men: 4,019
  • Women: 4,543
  • Non-residents: 60
  • People listed as unknown: 107
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 710
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 227
  • Hospitalizations: 743
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,188), Leesburg (1,442), Tavares (790), Eustis (693) and Mount Dora (662). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,977 – increase of 51
  • Men: 4,484
  • Women: 6,463
  • Non-residents: 24
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,093
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,247
  • Deaths: 350
  • Hospitalizations: 1,071
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,319), Summerfield (450), Belleview (400), Dunnellon (388) and Citra (198). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 807,412 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,865 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 796,802 are residents. A total of 51,188 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,422 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,997 deaths and 49,404 people have been hospitalized.

