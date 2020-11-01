Sunday, November 1, 2020
78.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Area residents encouraged to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays

Staff Report

Area residents are being encouraged to continue to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays in the days and months ahead.

The risk of any particular event is based on several factors that should be considered both individually and together, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include:

  • COVID-19 transmission rates – The rate of COVID-19 transmission in the communities where attendees will be coming from and in the location where the gathering will be held.
  • Location of the event – Events held indoors or with poor ventilation will be riskier than events held outdoors.
  • Length of gathering – Longer events are riskier than shorter events.
  • Number of people at an event – While there are no formal limitations on event size currently, the higher the number of people at an event, the riskier the event is. The CDC recommends that the size of gatherings be set based on the ability to reduce/limit contact among attendees and any other guidelines by regulatory authorities.
  • Behavior of attendees before gathering – Attendees who have not been following social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing guidelines are riskier than attendees who have been following preventative behaviors.
  • Behavior during events – The more preventive measures in place during an event, such as mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing, the lower the risk is for attending.

There are several groups that should not attend in-person holidays or events per the CDC. If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, neither you nor anyone in your household should take part in or host in-person festivities. These restrictions apply if you:

  • Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not yet met the guidelines for when it’s permissible to be around others;
  • Are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;
  • Are waiting for COVID-19 test results; and
  • Were exposed to someone who has COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

The CDC also recommends that if you are someone at risk for severe illness or if you live or work with someone who faces an increased risk, you should:

  • Avoid attending in-person gatherings with others who you don’t live with; and
  • Avoid larger events and consider going to events that are less risky (if deciding to attend an in-person event with persons outside your household).

For more information on considerations for fall and winter holidays, click HERE.

Related Articles

News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
Read more
News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The El Santiago Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Read more
News

Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities to be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities will be closed for quarterly maintenance Saturday, Nov. 7.
Read more
Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Foot Close Up

Check out the detail in this close up shot of an alligator's foot. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful day at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Take a look at their records when it comes to COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident urges readers to take a look at the presidential candidates’ records when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Travel increases chances of getting and spreading COVID-19

Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. We've got tips from the CDC.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Area residents encouraged to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays

Area residents are being encouraged to continue to take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating holidays in the days and months ahead.
Read more
News

Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Take a look at their records when it comes to COVID-19

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident urges readers to take a look at the presidential candidates’ records when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The danger of the virus and Trump’s rally in The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses the fact that people are upset about President Trump’s rally in The Villages and that some people weren’t wearing masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun needs to bring back the TV guide insert

A Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages Daily Sun needs to bring back its TV guide insert. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
Read more
Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Read more
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,746FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
82.4 °
77 °
74 %
0.9mph
40 %
Mon
77 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment