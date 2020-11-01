Brooklyn native serving jail time after brawl at home in The Villages

A Brooklyn native is serving 60 days in jail after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.

David Dikomeit, 60, was arrested Sept. 27 at the home on Wheeling Way in the Village of Glenbrook.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Dikomeit was ordered to serve 60 days behind bars. He has been lodged at the jail since his arrest in September.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after a woman called 911 claiming she had been attacked by Dikomeit. She said Dikomeit had been pounding on a bedroom door. When she opened the door, he pulled her from the room, then pushed her shoulder, causing her to stumble back into the bedroom.

Dikomeit’s mother purchased the home in 2007. She died in August. His father, who was also a Villager, died in 2015.