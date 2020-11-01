Sunday, November 1, 2020
More than 78% of Sumter County voters have cast ballots for Nov. 3 election

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County leads the way in the tri-county area with more than 78 percent of voters already casting their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

As of Sunday morning, 83,181 ballots had been cast from the potential pool of 105,612 active eligible voters, for a 78.76 percent turnout. Of those, 40,210 were received by mail and 42,996 came in through the early voting period. All told, 48,898 ballots were cast by Republicans, 19,698 by Democrats, 14,040 by those with No Party Affiliation and 545 by those listed as other.

A breakdown of ballots cast at Sumter County early voting locations includes:

ALLAMANDA RECREATION CENTER

  • Democrat: 803
  • Republican: 4,784
  • No Party Affiliation: 1,060
  • Other: 27
  • Total: 6,674

BUSHNELL ANNEX OFFICE

  • Democrat: 1,045
  • Republican: 3,574
  • No Party Affiliation: 773
  • Other: 47
  • Total: 5,439

LAUREL MANOR RECREATION CENTER

  • Democrat: 1,025
  • Republican: 5,996
  • No Party Affiliation: 1,354
  • Other: 64
  • Total: 8,439

ROHAN RECREATION CENTER

  • Democrat: 1,154
  • Republican: 6,859
  • No Party Affiliation: 1,537
  • Other: 61
  • Total: 9,611

THE VILLAGES SUMTER COUNTY SERVICE CENTER

  • Democrat: 1,408
  • Republican: 6,018
  • No Party Affiliation: 1,216
  • Other: 47
  • Total: 8,689

TIERRA DEL SOL RECREATION CENTER

  • Democrat: 447
  • Republican: 2,885
  • No Party Affiliation: 734
  • Other: 23
  • Total: 4,119

In Marion County, 151,860 of the 264,614 eligible voters – 57.39 percent – already have cast ballots. Of those, 72,077 were received by mail and 79,783 residents took advantage of the early voting period.

Republicans are leading the way in Marion County with 73,239 ballots cast. A total of 51,358 Democrats already have voted, as have 25,533 listed as No Party Affiliation and 1,730 listed as other.

At the Marion County early voting location in The Villages – the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center – 8,373 voters cast their ballots. Those break down as 5,425 Republicans, 1,394 Democrats, 1,489 with No Party Affiliation and 65 listed as other. At the Belleview Public Library, 11,156 ballots were cast by 6,803 Republicans, 2,258 Democrats, 1,967 No Party Affiliation voters and 128 listed as others.

In Lake County, 157,497 ballots had been cast from 264,700 active eligible voters, for a 59.5 percent turnout. Of those, 66,250 were received by mail and 91,191 were from the early voting period.

Lake County Republicans have cast 71,180 ballots, while 51,292 Democrats already have been to the polls. Another 33,216 No Party Affiliation voters and 1,809 listed as other also have cast their ballots.

There were no early voting locations in The Villages, but the Lady Lake Public Library reported a turnout of 8,372 voters – 5,153 Republicans, 1,506 Democrats, 1,632 No Party Affiliation and 81 listed as other. At the Leesburg Public Library, 9,618 voters – 5,109 Republicans, 2,676 Democrats, 1,737 with No Party Affiliation and 96 listed as other – also cast their ballots.

All told, 61.82 percent of tri-county voters already have voted. Those numbers break down as 392,538 ballots already cast from the 634,926 eligible voters.

Polls in Sumter, Marion and Lake counties will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in Sumter County can learn more by clicking HERE; Marion County voters by clicking HERE; and Lake County voters by clicking HERE.

