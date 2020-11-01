Sunday, November 1, 2020
Used bicycles to be collected at Lake Miona Rec Center for Christmas giveaway

Staff Report

The bicycle clubs in The Villages are preparing to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annual Bicycle Collection.

For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmastime.

Bicycles will be collected from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center. The north end of the parking lot will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off, repair and transport facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from The Villages cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the Sheriff’s Office in time for Christmas.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, drop it off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your bike to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

In recent years, Villagers who want to support the campaign have purchased bikes from an area bike shop or one of the big-box stores and delivered the boxed bikes to the Sheriff’s Office or on the day of the collection. Small bikes are always in high demand at Christmas.

On the day of the collection, a limited number of bikes can be picked up by calling (352) 259-2611. This number only works on the day of collection. Every effort will be made to pick up your donation.

If you have questions, please email Dave Lawrence at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Villages Office at (352) 689-4604.

Crime

PepperTree Apartments woman back on probation after latest arrests

A PepperTree Apartments woman is back on probation after a pair of arrests within the past year.
News

El Santiago Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The El Santiago Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Sunday, Nov. 8.
News

Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities to be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center and outdoor facilities will be closed for quarterly maintenance Saturday, Nov. 7.
Crime

Villages bicyclist off ventilator as search continues for hit-and-run suspect

A Villager who was bicycling when she was struck by a Mercedes is off a ventilator and showing signs of improvement while the search continues for the hit-and-run driver.
Crime

Villager who exposed genitals turns himself in after seeing self on Villages-News.com

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place turned himself in after seeing himself on Villages-News.com.
News

Even phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages

Even the phone booths are moving to the southern end of The Villages.
Health

Marion County man dies of COVID-19 as new cases slow across tri-county area

Another local resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus appeared to slow Saturday in the tri-county area.
