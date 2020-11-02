Ground-breaking sets stage for hospital thrift shop expansion

The UF Health-The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the auxiliary’s Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in downtown Lady Lake.

The new building will take the place of the original building which first housed a general store 100 years ago. Many businesses used the site over the last century including a feed store, sign shop, a family residence as well as the original general store.

Twelve years ago the property was taken over by The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation to house Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe. When the shoppe opened in November 2008, 40 volunteers staffed the Shoppe. Today, 200 volunteers work six days a week to sort, clean, price and display items for sale. Everything from clothes and accessories to furniture and household items are for sale at the 110 W. Lady Lake Blvd. location, which will remain open during the new building’s construction.

The Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe has paid more than $250,000 in taxes over the last 12 years. Volunteers have donated over 322,500 hours of their time to raise money for the Villages Hospital. The new building will substantially increase the retail space available for the shoppe and will enhance the shopping experience.

Lady Lake Mayor Pro Tem Ruth Kussard praised the auxiliary for the creation and expansion of the thrift shop in Lady Lake. She said that her friends as well as herself always look to donate to the Shoppe because it helps support our hospital.

Nine charter Auxiliary members of the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe were honored for their service over the past 12 years. They continue to work at the store every week. These members, Robert Brown, Carol Miller, Shirley Teague, Kathy Greenfield, Ruth Ryder, Pat Wesolowski, Rena Marchand, Wanda Supple and Karen Wydeveld, were given the honor of turning the first shovels of soil at the new building’s site. They also received framed pictures of the original store which had been signed by the auxiliary foundation’s board members.