Man from Mexico without U.S. driver’s license arrested by Wildwood police

A man from Mexico without a U.S. driver’s license was arrested Sunday by Wildwood police.

Rey Daniel Facio Garcia, 27, of Leesburg, had been driving at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 at State Road 44 when he failed to bring his vehicle to a proper stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Facio Garcia handed the police officer a Mexican driver’s license. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.