Mayor Richards back home and off kidney dialysis

Lady Lake Mayor Jim Richards is back home and off kidney dialysis.

Mayor Pro Tem Ruth Kussard provided on update on the mayor’s condition at Monday night’s commission meeting.

She said Richards is back at his home in the Village of Country Club Hills and using home health rehabilitation services.

“We will know more in a few weeks,” said Kussard, who said she had spoken with the mayor’s wife.

Richards had hip surgery earlier this year. There were post-surgery complications and Richards spent a few months at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. His access to the public at the facility was strictly limited due to concerns about the Coronavirus, but he was able to participate in Lady Lake Commission meetings via a video link. Kussard has been serving as mayor pro tem.

The antibiotics the mayor took for months took a toll on his kidneys, requiring him to undergo dialysis three times a week while at patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Richards is the town’s longest-serving mayor. He was elected to the commission in 2007 and his current term runs through 2021.