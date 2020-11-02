Oxford man’s missing bumper leads to arrest on County Road 466

An Oxford man was arrested with drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on County Road 466.

Brian Chad Grable, 56, was driving a silver Infiniti shortly after midnight Saturday and was attempting to turn onto County Road 229 when the vehicle caught the eye of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy because it was missing its front bumper. While Grable’s vehicle was making the turn, it nearly hit another automobile, according to an arrest report.

When a deputy approached the vehicle, Grable appeared to be attempting to conceal something. He claimed he was looking for cigarettes.

A search of the vehicle turned up a digital scale and a silver spoon. A cloudy substance in a beverage tested positive for methamphetamine.

Grable was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drug equipment. He was issued written warnings for the missing bumper and making an improper turn.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.