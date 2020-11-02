Village of Hemingway couple’s son jailed after allegedly stalking woman

A Village of Hemingway couple’s son was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman.

Michael Innis, 46, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the home of his parents at 2736 Midland Terrace.

A woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that in October she had asked Innis to cease all communication with her. However, he continued to send long text messages to her, which she showed to deputies. She also said that her new boyfriend discovered a note from Innis on the handle of his vehicle.

When the Cincinnati, Ohio was being booked at the jail, he was asked if he was in possession of anything that would be considered contraband. He said he was not. However, a small clear baggie containing cocaine was found in the pocket of his pants. He claimed that that pants were not his and belonged to a friend.

He was arrested on charges of stalking and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.