Villager arrested after found passed out in golf cart with bottle of vodka

A Villager was arrested after she was found passed out in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 12:23 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Red Ash Place in the Village of Duval where they found 67-year-old Pamela Maroney slouched over in a black Yamaha golf cart, according to an arrest report. There was an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka near her feet. After she was woken up, she was fidgeting and said she did not know where she lived.

The Village of Duval resident, who purchased her home on Blossom Terrace in 2015, declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .197 and .190 blood alcohol content.

Last year, Maroney lost her driver’s license for six months after she was found with a half-empty 200ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka under the seat of her Buick, which was parked at Cody’s at Lake Sumter Landing. Earlier this year, the Minnesota native was ticketed after her Buick collided with a golf cart, leaving the driver of that vehicle with head trauma.

She was also convicted in 2014 on a charge of driving under the influence in Minnesota.

She was taken into custody and booked on a felony DUI charge. Bond was set at $10,000.