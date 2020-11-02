Woman jailed after gal pal altercation over new romantic interest

A woman was jailed after a jealousy-fueled gal pal altercation over a new romantic interest.

Tyeshia Tishon Rickett, 27, was arrested on a charge of battery after law enforcement was called at about 10 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There officers met with Rickett, who described her relationship with her “girlfriend,” with whom she has shared a home since March in the 600 block of Lee Street.

Rickett said she had been sleeping when the other woman went through her cell phone and read text messages from a woman from Chicago. The other woman became enraged and smashed Rickett’s cell phone. Rickett responded by shoving the other woman “very aggressively” causing her to hit the bedroom wall.

Rickett was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $100 bond.