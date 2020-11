To the Editor:

How in the world could someone hit two people on bicycles, get out of your car, look at these people lying on the roadway, get back in your car and take off, leaving them there in the condition they were in? Someone in the area has to know of a person who owns a white Mercedes, that has front-end damage, plus windshield damage. This person needs to be caught and pay for what they have done. Notify local authorities.

Roger Marquis

Village of Mallory Square