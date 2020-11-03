Daily Sun’s cessation of TV guide insert

To the Editor:

I too agree with those who say that you need to put the weekly TV guide back in the Sunday newspaper. It was particularly poor timing to remove it just as the COVID-19 restrictions were placed and many more people were spending a lot more time at home and most likely using the TV. On another, but related topic, the TV listings in the Sports section listing the sports TV guide more often than not contain errors. Whoever is proofreading that needs to be more accurate (or start doing it). Thank you for your consideration of these matters.

Joan Sullivan

Village of Springdale